WILSON, Barbara Glenn Cater BARBARA GLENN CATER WILSON of Austin died peacefully in her home August 30, 2020. Born in San Antonio, Texas on February 6, 1930, to William Glenn Cater and Helen Holtsnider Cater. She graduated from Austin High School in 1947 and attended the University of Texas at Austin where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She married R.D. Roberts in 1950 and had two daughters, and then married James Amos "Moose" Wilson in 1965 and had another daughter. Barbara was a successful real estate agent and a long-time volunteer and board member for St. David Episcopal Church's Next-to-New shop. After her husband Jim's death in 1988 she worked for Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives. Later she and her dear friend, John Cavileer, lived together until his death in 2012. She loved to dance, especially at Don's Depot. She gave of herself to all she met and loved large. If you came into her life you were family forever. She was also a poet who loved to write about cats, and people and places she loved. Barbara was a devoted member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. She is survived by her sister, Lael Seagert, three daughters, Rollyn Roberts Carlson, Robin Roberts Walker (Bill Walker), and Amy Wilson Drizhal (Ludek Drizhal), Grandchildren Lindsey Buchanan, Justin Buchanan, Helen Drizhal, Casey Walker, Kimberly Cummings, Lara Gastright, and Noah and Juliana Pearce, and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by stepdaughters Becky Pearce (Bobby Pearce) and Kimberly Wilson. Services will be held at the Texas State Cemetery, where she will be interred next to Jim Wilson on Friday, October 2 at 11:00AM with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Austin, or the Austin Humane Society.



