BRADEN, Barbara Barbara Helen (Raines) Braden, age 82, went to be with The Lord Jesus on October 29, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Wes, son Kent, daughter Kimberly (Moore), and son-in-law, Curtis Moore. Barbara was an amazing "Grandma" to three: Caden, Kyra & Chase. Barbara was born in Austin on April 14, 1938 to Gerald & Maribeth Raines. She and her younger siblings Judy (Bailey) & Gerald II "Jerry" stood by one another as life-long best friends following their parents' early deaths. After graduating from Stephen F. Austin High School, Barbara earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from U.T. @ Austin and Masters Degree in Education from Southwest Texas State University. She served as a 2nd grade teacher for over 30 years in the Austin ISD. She shined as an educator and possessed a unique gift in commanding the classroom. While Wes was completing graduate studies, the two met while working part-time at Austin's Paramount Theater. They married in 1964. Barbara & Wes shared a passion for public education and teacher advocacy. Barbara cherished sporting events (esp the Longhorns), traveling, the great outdoors, camping, all living creatures (to include spiders, rodents, insects, snakes & varmints), live theater, sewing and boasting about the grandkids. Prior to her illness, Barbara remained active in countless professional organizations, church ministries, historical societies, youth services & volunteer programs. Wes and Barbara joined the inaugural congregation at Anderson Mill Baptist Church. Both have remained members at AMBC since 1975. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish North Chapel, 3125 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas. Memorial service will follow with Rod Minor officiating. The service will be live streamed on Facebook at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes for those who wish to join us. Live Stream Link: https://www.facebook.com/WCFFunerals
Next to her father and mother-in-law, Barbara will rest in the Ben Arnold Cemetery in Cameron, TX. A private interment is planned for Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in Mrs. Braden's honor. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.