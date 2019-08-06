|
|
HODGSON, Barbara Horne Barbara Joan Hodgson age 88 of Cedar Creek, Texas passed away Thursday night, August 1st of complications from Alzheimer's. She was born on September 18, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Earl and Koree Horne. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Mark Jay Hodgson, otherwise known as "Uncle Jay". In August 1949 Barbara and Jay were married in Salt Lake City. That same year they relocated to Texas for Jay to pursue his education in Radio-Television-Film at the University of Texas. Barbara pursued a long a career as a civil servant with the Federal Government, volunteered in community affairs including PTA, and was active in her church as well as the Service Sorority Nu Delta. She raised a family of four children, Wayne, Wesley, Denise, Debbie, and has a Grandson Jaryd. During her retirement Barbara enjoyed traveling abroad and country life in central Texas. She is survived by her children, Wayne, Wesley, Denise and Debbie of Cedar Creek; Grandson Jaryd and wife Jess of Boerne. Services pending.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 6, 2019