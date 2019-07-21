|
BRAWNER, Barbara Inez Foster Barbara Inez Foster Brawner, native Austinite, loving Mother, creative spirit, beach lover, traveler, entrepreneur and real estate developer, was born on July 9, 1930 to Inez Petmecky Foster and Guy C. Foster in Austin, Texas. She passed away after an extended illness on January 12, 2019. A Memorial will be held at the Zilker Park Pecan Grove picnic area on Sunday, July 21st, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019