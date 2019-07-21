Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Brawner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Inez Foster Brawner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Inez Foster Brawner Obituary
BRAWNER, Barbara Inez Foster Barbara Inez Foster Brawner, native Austinite, loving Mother, creative spirit, beach lover, traveler, entrepreneur and real estate developer, was born on July 9, 1930 to Inez Petmecky Foster and Guy C. Foster in Austin, Texas. She passed away after an extended illness on January 12, 2019. A Memorial will be held at the Zilker Park Pecan Grove picnic area on Sunday, July 21st, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.