BAXTER, Barbara Jane Barbara Jane Baxter of Austin, TX, passed away on the evening of January 21, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born in Mcallen, TX, on July 13, 1932 to Thomas H. McClelland and Helen J. Sommerville McClelland, of IL. She graduated from Edinburg High School in 1949 and attended Pan American University. In 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, William E. Baxter. They were married for 64 years until Bill's death in 2015. She is survived by her three children, daughters Vicki Brandon, of Kyle and Terri Pepper of Austin, and one son, Steven Baxter of New Braunfels, seven grandkids and seven great grandkids. Barbara was an Air Force wife for over 30 years while Bill was serving in the military. Mom was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandma and loved people. Our mom will be remembered for her sweet smile and giggle, her sense of humor, quick wit and generosity, but most of all, her unconditional love and unwavering devotion to her family. A celebration of Barbara's life will be annouced at a later date. We miss you Mom....see ya later!
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020
