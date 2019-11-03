|
DERTON-Melvin, Barbara Jean (BJ) Barbara Jean Derton-Melvin (BJ) age 71, passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2019 in Round Rock, Texas after a long battle with cancer. She was born to Joseph and Frances Keleher in Topeka Kansas. Her father was career Air Force and when BJ was two, her family moved to Austin. She attended high school at Stephen F. Austin but was transferred to John H. Reagan high school for her senior year and was in the first graduation class of Reagan. After graduation, she attended the University of Texas. She worked as the bookkeeper for Morton Construction for a number of years. Then she became a legal secretary for a law firm in Austin. After leaving she started her own business as a transcriptionist where she and her employees transcribed depositions for lawyers and medical transcriptions for Doctors. Then she became office manager at her husband Frank Melvin's CPA firm. After her first battle with ovarian cancer, she wrote a book about the experience titled "I cried until I laughed" which was a therapeutic exercise for her. She is survived by her husband of 30 years Frank Melvin, her son Dennis Derton and wife Robin, her son Steve Derton, her brother Edward Keleher and two grandchildren. The family of Barbara Derton wishes to thank Hospice Austin for the loving and compassionate care given to her and her family in her final days. The family will hold a celebration of her life at her home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019