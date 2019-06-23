HANCOCK, Barbara Jean Caruthers Barbara Jean Caruthers Hancock was born on January 24th, 1940 in Mathis, Texas to the late Rev. John C. and Mildred Crenshaw Caruthers. Barbara was a graduate of Mathis High School. Upon graduating high school, Barbara obtained her higher education at the University of Texas at Austin where she majored and received her Bachelors' Degree in English. While attending UT, Barbara was a charter member and served as Basileus of the Delta Xi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Delta Xi was the first Black Greek-Letter Organization established at the University of Texas at Austin on May 16, 1959. Barbara was united in Holy Matrimony on June 27, 1964, to the late Eugene Hancock, and to this union three beautiful and loving children were born, Michael, Stacie, and Kevin Hancock. She was a devoted member to East 19thMissionary Baptist Church, for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Eugene Hancock. Left to cherish and continue her love are her 3 loving children, Michael of Austin, TX; Stacie of Houston, TX; Kevin (Christina) Hancock of Austin, TX. She also leaves 7 beloved grandchildren; Emerald Coleman, Asia Zachary, Nia Zachary, and Makai, Mikhail, Mason, and Major Hancock; Uncle and Aunt: Tommy (Alice) Crenshaw of San Antonio; Brother and Sister in law: Norma Jean (Tony) Lawrence of Austin, TX 2 nieces, Judge Lela Mays of Dallas and Erica Lawrence of Katy, and a host of extended family and friends. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary