DUKES, Barbara Jean McGhee Barbara Jean McGhee Dukes was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on December 25, 1930, the only child of Marshall Duncan McGhee and Ruth Martin Miller McGhee. She passed away on April 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Barbara graduated from Virginia Intermont College and the University of Kentucky. While still a student she married Bill Jady Dukes, also a UK student. The next years were spent with children and their activities and moving from city to city (Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, Midland, Denver, Houston) during Bill's career in the oil business. In 1982, they moved to Lakeway, Texas where they spent 25 wonderful years. Barbara volunteered much of her time working at the local crisis ministry to help the less fortunate. Then, in 2007, Bill was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and they moved to Querencia in Austin. She spent much of her later years researching the family's genealogy. She said she descended from many generations of ancestors who tried to do their best at the time. And, she wanted to give some advice to those interested in researching their genealogy, "start sooner." Also, she enjoyed writing both prose and poetry in her later years concerning special (and not so special) events in her life giving her family the gift of remembrance of the trials, tribulations, successes and joy that surround a large, loving family. Concerning her descendants, she said that they were not as bad as they could have been nor as good as they should have been. She loved them all. She is survived by three sons Douglas (Stacey), David, Daniel (Elizabeth), two daughters Donna Clarkson (Tim) and Diana Dukes. There are also 6 grandchildren Derek, Daren, Kate, Ellee Dukes, Nick Clarkson (Amy) and Kelly Stanczyk (Joel). There are four great grandchildren Logan and Coraline Dukes, Elijah Stanczyk and Wyatt Clarkson. She was predeceased by her husband, Bill J. Dukes, after almost 66 years of marriage. Also, by an infant daughter and one great grandson, Halsey Dukes. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Darrell K. Royal Fund Supporting Alzheimer's Research and hug your loved ones. Per her request, there will be no services. A small, graveside service for both Barbara and Bill will be held for the family at the Lakeway Church Memorial Garden.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 22, 2020