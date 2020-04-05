Home

Barbara Jo Dickerson


1933 - 2020
Barbara Jo Dickerson Obituary
DICKERSON, Barbara Jo Barbara Jo Dickerson, 86, of Austin died Wednesday, April 1st. She was born in Garfield, TX on September 30, 1933, a daughter of the late Frankie (Richardson) and Joe Collins. Barbara was the wife of Nathaniel Dickerson. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service will be livestream 11 AM on Saturday, April 25th with Pastor Dr. B.W. McClendon, Sr. officiating. Interment at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Killeen, TX. Public Viewing with CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, April 24th Due to the Pandemic Crisis a Corporate Memorial Celebration will be planned in the future. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020
