ROGERS, Barbara Joyce Hall Barbara Joyce Hall Rogers, 87, of Burnet, passed away on February 16, 2020.She was born on June 26, 1932, in Childress County, Texas, to Frank and Lottie Hall. Barbara was a graduate of Crane High School in Crane, Texas, where she was president of the band and played French horn. She was voted "Most Witty" and "Most Athletic" by her classmates.Shortly after graduating, she married Stanley Clinton Rogers and lived for several years in Wylie, Texas, outside Dallas. She and Stanley were blessed with two daughters, Jill and Jan. After Stanley's death, Barbara eventually moved to Burnet, to be near her daughter, Jill. Both daughters survive her. She is also survived by her sister, Dianne Pagnotto, of Kerrville, and her brother, Jerry Hall, of Wimberley. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 21, at Woodland Park Cemetery in Mineral Wells, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 19, 2020