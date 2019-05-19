HENDERSON, Barbara Joyce Born October 31, 1938, Barbara Joyce Henderson reached a peaceful end to her long and beautiful journey on Monday, April 29, 2019. Although Barbara was 80, she displayed an infinite spirit and a zest for life that was immeasurable. Barbara lived every day to the fullest. Whether you knew Barbara a lifetime, a day, or just a moment, she was likely to make a lasting impact. She was a true blessing. Barbara's wishes were to be cremated. She did not want a traditional funeral where family and friends gather to mourn her in death. Barbara wanted her family and friends to celebrate her life. Please take a moment and do something you enjoy in memory of Barbara, she would have it no other way. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary