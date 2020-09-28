CRAVEN, Barbara June (Ryon) 1942-2020 78, of Austin, passed away Friday, September 18th, after a heart-breaking thirteen-month battle with brain cancer. Known to her family as "Babs", she was born in Jeffersonville, Indiana on May 25th,1942 to Henry "Tex" B. Ryon and Martha J. (Smith) Ryon. Barbara grew up in Lakeland, Florida and later moved to Austin, Texas. She graduated from McCallum H.S. in 1960. She then attended Southwest Texas University (SWT), now Texas State University, where she met her future husband, Paul E. Craven, on a blind date. They married in 1964. After Babs graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) they moved to Charleston, S. C. for 3 years. The family came back to Austin in 1967, where she began her 41-year career working for the government. She garnered many, many outstanding reviews and awards for her work, and endeared herself to all her co-workers, of which there are many. She retired from her position as Associate Director of Systems Quality Assurance Services (SQAS) Division on February 1st, 2010 and then devoted the remainder of her days to her family, with love, patience, and attention. She loved going to the gym, and vacationing with her family. She is survived by her devoted husband of almost 56 years, Paul E. Craven; son Christopher P. Craven, and his wife Kendra Baze-Craven and grandchildren Charlie H. Baze and twin Roy D. Baze; son Cameron R. Craven, and his wife Nicole Craven and grandchildren Chloe N. Craven and Casen R. Craven; brother Benton E. Ryon and his wife Pamela Smith Ryon; and twin brother Robert L. Ryon and his wife JoAnn Joseph Ryon, and various nieces and nephews. Babs will be missed greatly by her family, as well as her gym partner, colleague, and best-best friend of over 40 years, Judy Downing. The Craven Family wishes to thank Juan Ortega-Barnett, MD (neurosurgeon), Texas Oncology and Radiation, Hospice Austin, Blue Water Homecare and Darleen Valentine for the tender care given for Barbara during her illness. Babs was able to stay in her home throughout her ordeal and pass peacefully there with her loved ones. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: MD Anderson Cancer Center Fundraise to End Cancer P.O. Box 4470 Houston, TX 772 or online at http://mdacc.convio.net/goto/Babs
. There will be a celebration of her Life Well Lived at Cook Walden Funeral Home ((512) 454-5611), 6100 North Lamar, Sunday, October 4th beginning at 1:00pm.