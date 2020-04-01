|
|
HUGHES, Barbara Kay March 11, 1936-March 29, 2020 Kay passed peacefully Sunday evening in Dripping Springs, Texas surrounded by family. She is survived by her brother Larry, her son Stephen Hughes and wife Tammi of Austin, son Britton Hughes and wife Cheryl of Dripping Springs, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert H. Hughes, parents James and Cleo Culbreath, and daughter Kristi Hughes. Kay was tough as nails, a straight shooter, and not scared of anyone or anything. She grew up in Austin, Texas where she graduated from Austin High School and went on to the University of Texas. She worked for the Texas State Senate where she met her husband Bob. She was elected Texas SenateCalendar Clerk in January 1979 and served continuously in that position until May 1991. Kay was then elected Status Clerk and served the remainder of the biennium in that position. She was a terrific mentor and joy to work with. She was much more than her job; she and Bob created and lived fully a life most of us only dream of while they traveled the world, loving, and laughing. Kay designed and built their dream home in San Miguel de Allende where she and Bob spent the last 15 years. Kay never met a stranger. If you met her, you would never forget her. Life will go on, but there will never be another Kay Hughes. She loved helping others, and was often overlygenerous to those in need. She enjoyed traveling, playing pranks, eating anything sweet, and Democrats, but most of all, she loved her family and friends who will miss her dearly. We are comforted in knowing that she and Bob are together again and off on their next big adventure. As soon as current prohibitions are lifted, please join the family for a celebration of Kay's life at the Texas State Cemetery Visitor's Center, 909 Navasota St., Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 1, 2020