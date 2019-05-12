STORTS, Barbara Lea Barbara Lea Storts, 56, of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born March 23, 1963 in San Marcos, Texas. Barbara was a dedicated licensed vocational nurse. She dedicated many years working in mental health. However, one of her greatest joys in her career was working with special needs children. She enjoyed spending her time gardening and had a special love of Pomeranians. Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Mike Bobbitt, and Grandmother Mata Lea Hurley. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, David Treece; mother, Tevia Bobbitt; sister, Vikki Vacek and her husband Bryan; brother, John E. Storts and his wife Gay Nell; nieces: Kayla Peterson and her husband ET, & Lexi Vacek; nephews: Justin Storts and his wife Shelby, Tyler Vacek, Clayton Vacek & Kolby Vacek; great niece, Stella Storts; great nephew, Case Peterson; as well as a host of extended family and friends. She will be missed dearly. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary