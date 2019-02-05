CHILTON, Barbara Lynn Barbara Lynn Chilton (nee Phillips) was born 5/29/48 in Elmhurst, IL to Evelyn & Robert Phillips. She was raised in Melrose Park, IL, but adopted a Texas accent in 1973 when then husband, Glenn Laursen, got stationed in Fort Worth. She fell in love with Central Texas when she moved to Wimberly in 1993 & met her second husband Ron Chilton shortly thereafter. She bounced around North Texas for several years before landing back in Austin, TX in 2011 to help participate in the care of her grandson. She was known for her warmth and kindness, and her jovial personality brightened many lives. Diagnosed with Type I Diabetes at a young age, Barbara strived to live the best life possible by maintaining good health, and kept up with doctors on how to handle issues that arose. She found peace on 1/30/19 after passing suddenly from post-operative complications.True to her giving nature until the end, her wishes were to be donated to science with the hopes that other type I diabetics might benefit from her life. Barbara is survived by her two loving daughters Victoria Laursen and Deanne Gehlbach, her son-in-law David, grandson Gavin, and her three brothers Richard, Rob, and Michael Phillips, as well as nieces and nephews. A private memorial with her family and close friends will be held at a later date. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary