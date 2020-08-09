PHILIPPUS, Barbara Mallory Barbara Mallory Philippus passed away on July 7, 2020. Barbara was born to Felix Porter Mallory and Laura Gertrude Bishop in Seabrook, Texas on November 26, 1936. She enjoyed genealogy, vacations with her sister, cousins and aunt. She is preceded in death by Husband Marvin Theodore Philippus; and Survived by 3 sons Douglas, Eric and Ted, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, her brother C.T. Mallory, her sister Felicia Mallory Bell and special cousins Cecile Mckee and Margie Gardner.