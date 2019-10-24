|
FREEMAN, Barbara Nell Scales You are all invited to the Celebration of Life of Mrs. Barbara Nell Scales Freeman, who was the wife of Rev. Marcus Antonio Lucas Freeman Sr. and mother of District Superintendent Dr. Marcus A. L. Freeman III. The service will be held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home located at 6100 N. Lamar Blvd. on Saturday, October 26th. There will be a viewing at 10:00 am and homegoing service at 11:00 am. If you know and loved Rev. Marcus A. L. Freeman and family, please come and join them in the celebration of their beloved mother and grandmother. May God Bless You All!!
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 24, 2019