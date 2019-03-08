|
DISMUKES, Barbara Williamson Barbara was born July 12, 1951 in Tomball, Texas,: she died January 30, 2019 in Taos, New Mexico. The years in between were anything but dull. She spent time driving an 18 wheeler in Alaska and was an appraiser for Travis County Appraisal District. She formed a friendship with Beverly Rutledge Haldiman (husband TD Haldiman) that would last 56 years. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Harold J. Dismukes. She is survived by mother, Elizabeth Williamson, sister Mary Williamson Carroll, brother Robert Williamson. She is also survived by niece Janna Carroll, newphews Ryan & Sara Carroll and Ben & Dawn Brotherton. She was especially found of great niece Mallory Mae Carroll and newphew Thomas Ryan Carroll. The family wishes to invite those who knew Barbara to the graveside services at Knobb Springs Baptist Church Cemetery; Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10:30am at 1662 County Road 305: McDade, Texas. Please come and share your memories.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2019