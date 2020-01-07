Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Barbara Wright
Barbara Wright


1938 - 2020
Barbara Wright Obituary
WRIGHT, Barbara Barbara Wright, 81 of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 3, 2020. She was born on April 20, 1938 to Fannie and Emil Palla, Sr., in Smithville, Texas. Barbara retired from McCallum High School, AISD in 2003. Barbara rejoins her loved ones that preceded her in death, her husband of 54 years, John William Wright; son, Rickey Lynn Wright; infant daughter, Wanda Gail Wright; parents, Fannie and Emil Palla, Sr.; sister, Dorothy Hill; brothers, Jimmy Palla and Emil Palla, Jr. Barbara is survived by her sister, Elizabeth McAdams of Elgin, Texas. Barbara leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express special appreciation to Dr. Robert Norris at Austin Regional Clinic for his professional care throughout the years. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Lytton Springs Cemetery, 245 Memorial Drive, Dale, Texas. Barbara will be greatly missed by her family and all who loved her. PROVERBS 31:25 "She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future." Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 7, 2020
