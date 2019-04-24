SANCHEZ, Barbarita S. Barbarita S. Sanchez, age 94, of Manor, was called by our heavenly Father on April 21, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1925 to Basilio Samudio and Candelaria Hernandez Samudio. She married Jose A. Sanchez, Sr. on September 27, 1947. Barbarita was a lifelong, dedicated member of St Joseph Catholic Church in Manor, a member of the Guadalupana Society for 76 years, a Cursillista for 58 years and a member of the KJT St. John Neumann Society for 33 years. She was employed by Manor Grocery for 65 years until her retirement. She then worked as a teacher's aide at Manor Elementary, assisted with the Food Pantry at the Community Center and was a caretaker for several senior citizens in Manor. She is survived by her children Mary Ann Reyes (Robert H), Connie Banda (Joe), Jose A. Sanchez Jr (Nora), Jesse Sanchez (Olivia); grandchildren Roy Alba Jr (Theresa), Mark Reyes (Lorena), Cynthia Daemen (Jean Paul), Isabel Muniz (Raymond), JoAnn Dominguez (Joel), Jesse G. Sanchez, John Henry DeLeon, Manuela DeLeon, Alcario DeLeon (Tasha), Jose DeLeon (Joanna) and 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Ramona Reyes (Ralph) and Albina Villalobos (Lupe); brothers Faustino Samudio (Alice), Benny Samudio, and by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at 11:00 am to5:00 pm at Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home in Elgin on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The recitation of Holy Rosary at St Joseph Catholic Church in Manor 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday, April 26, 2019, with the Reverend Gregory McLaughlin as celebrant. Interment will follow at Manor City Cemetery. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary