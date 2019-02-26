REISWIG, Barry L Barry L. Reiswig, aged 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at his home in Cedar Park, Texas. He was born October 3, 1950, in Austin, Minnesota, to Clarence and Eunice Reiswig. He was a 1973 graduate of Bethany Nazarene College (SNU). He married Christine Elliott, his college sweetheart, on May 25, 1973, Christine and Barry were foster parents for 17 years; fostering over 150 kids during that time and adopting one child. Barry's passion in life was serving Jesus. He loved serving others, his humility and passion for serving others was the core of who he was as a person. He worked at several churches in Texas, Kansas and Colorado, pastoring for 24 years. Barry was also active in the Round Rock Community Choir for over 20 years. Later, he served as a Chaplain for Ector Jail, Odessa Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Hospital for 15 years. He served with Market Place Ministries in Odessa for 10 years, while serving 15 years as Pastor of the Odessa Faith Church of the Nazarene in Odessa, Texas. He retired in March of 2018 and relocated to Cedar Park, Texas to be close to his children and grandchildren. Throughout all things Family was his first priority. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine; son Jason; son Bryan and his wife Tasha; son Tim and his wife Aimee; daughter Laurie and her husband David; son Jeff and his wife Angel; his pride and joy, his three grandkids, Gannon, Beauen and Maximus; sister Judy and brother Craig. Please join us in a Celebration of his life on February 27, 2019 at 10:30 am at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene; 4051 E University Ave., Georgetown, TX 78626. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, Barry has requested a well to be built in Uganda. Checks can be addressed to ? Dr. Daniel Craig, Mercy Trips Healthcare Outreach, 4824 Carolina Trace Trail, Fort Worth, TX. 76244. Online donations can be made at: https://GCNaz.churchcenter.com/giving/to/mercy-trips Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary