BRIZENDINE, Barry W. Brizendine, Barry Wayne Age 65, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away at at a Round Rock hospital on December 29, 2019. Born October 13, 1954, in Burnet, Texas, to Edward Fulton and Nancy Glaspy Brizendine, Barry is survived by his wife Vicki Brizendine of Round Rock, along with his father and step mother, Edward F. and Audrey W. Brizendine of Liberty Hill, sister Lisa and husband Billy Morgan of Liberty Hill, step brother Bruce Wiseman of Dallas area and step sisters, Phyllis and husband, Wes Campbell of Burnet, and Deborah Wiseman of Dallas area. His mother Nancy Glaspy Brizendine, and brothers Edward (Buddy) F. Brizendine, and Terry Lee Brizendine preceded Barry in death. Services and fellowship are pending at the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Bertram, Texas. Graveside services will be private at the Brizendine Family Cemetery in Liberty Hill, Texas at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 4, 2020