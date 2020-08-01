1/
Bascom Lawson Hodges Sr.
1928 - 2020
HODGES SR., Bascom Lawson Bascom Lawson Hodges, Sr., born in Bastrop, Texas on July 15, 1928 to Bascom C. Hodges and Ima Lawson Hodges, member of America's greatest generation, graduated from Bastrop High School in 1945 and one of the last surviving members of the famous 1944 undefeated Bear Football Champion Team. Bascom joined the Navy before the end of WWII and served in the Naval Air Force (01/14/1946-01/16/1948). He attended Baylor, Texas A&M before finishing his education at the University of Texas. His head coaching and teaching career took him to Corsicana State Orphan's Home, Bastrop for one year, Orchard, Texas for six years and East Bernard, Texas until 1968. He then served as an administrator with Texas Dept. of MH/MR for 20 years until his retirement. He was a successful rancher with his beloved wife, Mary Leveridge up until his death. He also loved his place on the coast at Matagorda that he shared with his family and friends for many years. Predeceased by his parents, sister Lula Jo Snead, son Thomas Matthew Hodges. Survived by his wife Mary Elizabeth Leveridge Hodges, son, Bascom, Jr. (Sharon), daughter, Joel Hodges Delatorre, step-daughter, Mary Alice Leveridge (Bryan Barrow), step-son, Joe Tait Leveridge (Leia), 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and hundreds of former students and athletes. Funeral service for Bascom was held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in East Bernard, TX interment was followed the service at the East Bernard Methodist Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the direction of: Knesek & Sons Funeral Home 122 N. First St., Wallis, TX 77485 979-478-6311 www.knesekfuneralhome.com

Published in ACNs on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knesek Family Funeral Chapels
122 N. First Street
Wallis, TX 77485
(979) 478-6311
Memories & Condolences
