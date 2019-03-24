Home

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1446
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish South
2620 S. Congress Ave.
Austin, TX
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish South
2620 S. Congress Ave.
Austin, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
126 W. Oltorf
Austin, TX
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
Assumption Cemetery
3650 S. IH-35
Austin, TX
View Map
Basilio S. Sandobal


Basilio S. Sandobal Obituary
SANDOBAL, Basilio S. Basilio was born on April 15, 1945, the youngest of six children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferman and Manuela (Solis) Sandobal and his brother Ray Sandoval. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Pat (Perez) Sandobal, daughter Sandra Hermosa married to Rick, with children Krista, Alyssa, Alex and son John Sandobal married to Cassy, with children Austin, Arianna, and Aidan. Public viewing is scheduled from 5:00-7:00 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home (2620 South Congress Avenue) with a rosary to follow at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, March 26th at 10:00am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church (126 W. Oltorf St.). Burial will immediately follow at Assumption Cemetery. At the conclusion, the family invites all to join us for a lunch in the reception room at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019
