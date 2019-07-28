Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home
9700 Anderson Mill Road
Austin, TX 78750
(512) 335-1155
Resources
More Obituaries for Batbara Ackerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Batbara Ann Ackerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Batbara Ann Ackerman Obituary
ACKERMAN, Barbara Ann July 26, 1943 July 18, 2019 On July 18, 2019, eight days shy of her 76th birthday, Barbara Ann Ackerman transitioned from this life peacefully while surrounded by love in her home. A long-time Austin, Texas, resident, Barbara succumbed after a courageous three-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. If people in Northwest Austin didn't know her personally, they most certainly recognized her as the iconic red-headed crossing guard for Spicewood Elementary School. For over 35 years, Barbara crossed multiple generations of children, including her own, across busy streets on their way to school. She never met a stranger and could always be counted on for big smile and hello while she was safeguarding children on their journey to-and-from school. Barbara was also well known for her green-thumb. An avid life-long gardener, Barbara's back yard looked like an exotic jungle full of lush greenery that made most people jealous of her abilities to grow in the Texas sun and heat. Many of the plants that comprise her yard were nurtured from seedlings and ended up decades later being grafted into gifts for her friends and family. As a long-time member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha philanthropic sorority, Barbara helped raise money for Saint Jude's Children's Hospital and was also active with the Salvation Army Additionally, bargain shopping and coupon clipping brought great joy to her life and she was often able to tell you exactly what kind of a deal she got on almost any item she purchased. She was also known to enjoy a spirited game of Bunko with her circle of close friends, who remained by her side and supported her throughout her battle. Her passion for children started with her own -- Douglas Robert Ackerman (49) of Peachtree City, GA, Tricia Joy Cassady (46) and Jason Hyrum Cassady (49) of Leander, TX. Her proudest title was that of Nana to her granddaughter, Alexis Grace Ackerman (13). Barbara leaves behind a husband and partner of 55 years, Donald Robert Ackerman. The two met when they worked in a grocery store together while growing up and were married in 1964. Together, Barbara and Donald enjoyed family vacations to the coast of Texas and the occasional couples trip to Las Vegas. Barbara is survived by two siblings, Charles Robert "Bob" Rainwater of Hiawatha, IA, and Brenda Rainwater Clancy of Eagen, MN; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Cleave Robert Rainwater, and her mother, Bernadine Clemons Rainwater of Bluford, IL. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com for the Ackerman family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Batbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now