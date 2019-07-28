|
|
ACKERMAN, Barbara Ann July 26, 1943 July 18, 2019 On July 18, 2019, eight days shy of her 76th birthday, Barbara Ann Ackerman transitioned from this life peacefully while surrounded by love in her home. A long-time Austin, Texas, resident, Barbara succumbed after a courageous three-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. If people in Northwest Austin didn't know her personally, they most certainly recognized her as the iconic red-headed crossing guard for Spicewood Elementary School. For over 35 years, Barbara crossed multiple generations of children, including her own, across busy streets on their way to school. She never met a stranger and could always be counted on for big smile and hello while she was safeguarding children on their journey to-and-from school. Barbara was also well known for her green-thumb. An avid life-long gardener, Barbara's back yard looked like an exotic jungle full of lush greenery that made most people jealous of her abilities to grow in the Texas sun and heat. Many of the plants that comprise her yard were nurtured from seedlings and ended up decades later being grafted into gifts for her friends and family. As a long-time member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha philanthropic sorority, Barbara helped raise money for Saint Jude's Children's Hospital and was also active with the Salvation Army Additionally, bargain shopping and coupon clipping brought great joy to her life and she was often able to tell you exactly what kind of a deal she got on almost any item she purchased. She was also known to enjoy a spirited game of Bunko with her circle of close friends, who remained by her side and supported her throughout her battle. Her passion for children started with her own -- Douglas Robert Ackerman (49) of Peachtree City, GA, Tricia Joy Cassady (46) and Jason Hyrum Cassady (49) of Leander, TX. Her proudest title was that of Nana to her granddaughter, Alexis Grace Ackerman (13). Barbara leaves behind a husband and partner of 55 years, Donald Robert Ackerman. The two met when they worked in a grocery store together while growing up and were married in 1964. Together, Barbara and Donald enjoyed family vacations to the coast of Texas and the occasional couples trip to Las Vegas. Barbara is survived by two siblings, Charles Robert "Bob" Rainwater of Hiawatha, IA, and Brenda Rainwater Clancy of Eagen, MN; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Cleave Robert Rainwater, and her mother, Bernadine Clemons Rainwater of Bluford, IL. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com for the Ackerman family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019