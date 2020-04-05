|
HOHNEKE, Beatrice Beatrice Hohneke, 95, of Elgin died Tuesday, March 31st. She was born in Hochheim, TX on August 12, 1924, a daughter of the late Will Coleman. She was the widow of Lowell Hohneke. The Family Celebration of Life Service will be Noon on Saturday, April 11th at A Life Celebration by Franklin in Taylor, TX. Interment at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Killeen, TX. Public Viewing with CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, April 3rd. Due to the Pandemic Crisis a Corporate Memorial Celebration will be planned in the future. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020