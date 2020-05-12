|
EICHELBERGER, Becky On April 22, 2020, Becky Eichelberger passed away, just short of her 62nd birthday in Austin, Texas. She was born Rebecca Jean Onnen the fourth of five daughters of John and Virginia Onnen in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. There she spent her childhood and formed lifelong friends. Early on her intelligence and creativity were manifested as she wrote, edited and produced "Hot News", a neighborhood newspaper. She attended high school in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Rome, Italy, and continued on to the University of Arizona. Becky was the mother of two sons, Henry Lemire and Timothy Lemire (Lorrie Lemire) and grandmother to three grandsons. She loved and was loved by Jeff Eichelberger, the husband she leaves behind. During their twenty-two years of marriage, Becky and Jeff enjoyed scuba diving and, recently, retirement in Wimberly, Texas. Also grieving are her mother, Virginia Onnen, four sisters, Sally Duncan, Mary Jane Onnen (Ken Bus), Amy Lynn (Mike Lynn) and Jennifer McDaniel (David McDaniel). In addition, she leaves behind seven nieces and nephews. Her father, John Onnen, predeceased her in 2010.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 12, 2020