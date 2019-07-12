|
|
CARTER, Belinda Belinda Carter was born in Seguin, TX on September 7, 1950. She passed away in Pflugerville, TX on June 28, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12th from 6pm to 8pm at Mercer Memorial Chapel in Fuller-Sheffield. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 1:30 pm at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1202 Russell St. Pflugerville, TX 78660. Interment to follow the service at Cook Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery Pflugerville. TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 12, 2019