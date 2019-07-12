Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Belinda Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belinda Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Belinda Carter Obituary
CARTER, Belinda Belinda Carter was born in Seguin, TX on September 7, 1950. She passed away in Pflugerville, TX on June 28, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12th from 6pm to 8pm at Mercer Memorial Chapel in Fuller-Sheffield. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 1:30 pm at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1202 Russell St. Pflugerville, TX 78660. Interment to follow the service at Cook Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery Pflugerville. TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.