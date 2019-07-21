|
|
HOWARD,Belinda F. Belinda F. Howard, 63, of Austin, died, Friday, July 12th. She was born on January 27, 1956, a daughter of Billy Owens and Dorothy Owens Walker. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Alpha Seventh Day Adventist Church. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 4 PM to 7 PM on Monday, June 22nd. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Howard family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019