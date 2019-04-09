Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
For more information about
Beltha Birks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Beltha Birks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beltha Birks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beltha Birks Obituary
BIRKS, Beltha Beltha Birks, 95, passed away on April 2, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1923 to the late Louis and Johnny Birks in Mississippi. He is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years Zenobia Birks. Buddy accepted Christ on April 12, 1998, along with his wife Zenobia. He worked in the factory industry until he retired and moved to Austin, TX in 1986. You could find him humming and fixing just about anything. He was a jack of all trades and master of most with just a 3rd grade education. He is survived by his granddaughters DeAnna Bowens (Wylie), and Angelique Banks of Virginia Beach, VA, and Dana Craft (Edmond) of Jacksonville, FL; grandsons Leonard Banks III (Rachel), and Garland Banks of Austin, TX; sister-in-laws Vernestine Banks of Chicago, IL and Sandra Northern of Virginia Beach, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, cousins and other loving relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA 23462. A visitation will also be on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Kings-Tears Mortuary, 1300 E. 12th St., Austin, TX 78702. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Austin, TX. You may offer your condolences and share memories at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now