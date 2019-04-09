BIRKS, Beltha Beltha Birks, 95, passed away on April 2, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1923 to the late Louis and Johnny Birks in Mississippi. He is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years Zenobia Birks. Buddy accepted Christ on April 12, 1998, along with his wife Zenobia. He worked in the factory industry until he retired and moved to Austin, TX in 1986. You could find him humming and fixing just about anything. He was a jack of all trades and master of most with just a 3rd grade education. He is survived by his granddaughters DeAnna Bowens (Wylie), and Angelique Banks of Virginia Beach, VA, and Dana Craft (Edmond) of Jacksonville, FL; grandsons Leonard Banks III (Rachel), and Garland Banks of Austin, TX; sister-in-laws Vernestine Banks of Chicago, IL and Sandra Northern of Virginia Beach, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, cousins and other loving relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA 23462. A visitation will also be on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Kings-Tears Mortuary, 1300 E. 12th St., Austin, TX 78702. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Austin, TX. You may offer your condolences and share memories at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary