GAUNA, BELVIE JEAN Belvie Gauna (Pepper), 67, of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 14, 2019 with her family and friends by her side. Belvie was born July, 3, 1951 in Austin, Texas. Belvie attended Fulmore Middle School and William B. Travis High School. Belvie retired from JC Penny Styling Salon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Ray Ferguson; son-in-law, John Pearce; brother-in-law, Mark Hart. Belvie is survived by her husband, Danny Gauna; son, William K. Roy II. and wife Amanda of Stafford, Virginia; daughter, Lora Rene' Pearce, Lakeway, Texas. Four granddaughters of Stafford, Virginia that called her "Grand Ma-Ma", Katelyn, Aubree, Genevieve, Celine, and "Junior", her beloved daschund puppy. Stepchildren, Danny Gauna, Jr. and wife Melissa, and daughter Danielle of Liberty Hill Texas, Ashley Roybal, and husband Monte of Mora New Mexico, grandson, Daniel. Sisters and brother, Linda Valk, (Don); Debbie Hart; Jeanette Vowell (Harvey) and Michael Kaderka. Aunts, Barbara Wright and Elizabeth McAdams, numerous nieces and nephews. Belvie loved her family and friends. She loved music (country and blues), dancing, travel to Islands - anything in the sun and on the water. She loved high heels and of course a girl's best friend, "diamonds". She liked rustic and Native American décor. If there was a party, she was the "life of it". At one of Elvis Presley's concert Elvis leaned down and handed her a "White" scarf. As she started having granddaughters, she would call them her "Diamonds". Being a Mom is a choice. "Being a Marine Mom is a privilege". The family wishes to express love and appreciation to Jackie and William K. Roy of Louisiana for the prayer blanket of hearts; Renee Hart (niece) of Smithville, for the special attention she gave to her aunt in the hospital. A special "Thank you" to Dr. Robert Norris for his care throughout the years. Also, the hospice team for the care they provided. A "Celebration of Belvie's Life" will be April 24, 2019 at 6:00 pm at The Ponderosa, located on 1490 FM 2104, Smithville, Texas. Belvie will be missed by her family and all who loved her. PROVERBS 31:25 "She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future". Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary