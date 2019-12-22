Home

GRIZZARD, Ben Truett Ben Truett Grizzard died at age 60 on December 17, 2019 in Austin Texas. He was born in Austin on May 18, 1959 and spent most of his adult life in Austin but also lived in several other places within Texas. He attended San Angelo State University and later worked as a computer technician and programmer at different agencies for the State of Texas. He was proceeded in death by his father, Hollis Q. Grizzard and his sister Sarah Ellen Grizzard. He is survived by his mother, Martha E. Byrom of Austin, brother Hollis Q. Grizzard Jr. and wife Marise McDermott of San Antonio, his brother Daniel Hawkins of Leander, and sister Ann Grizzard and partner Danney Ursery of Austin. He is also survived by his Step-Mother Susie Grizzard and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Ben was a fan of the Texas Longhorns, enjoyed working with computers and, most importantly, a very caring and loving person; his family and friends will miss him greatly. If you would like to honor Ben's memory, In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his name to Hospice Austin's Christopher House.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019
