PENA SR., Benito Sanchez Our beloved Benito "Benny" Sanchez Peña, Sr., age 73, resident of Austin, Texas, was born into Eternal Life on Monday, July 6, 2020. He is reunited with his parents, Ray and Minnie Sanchez Peña. Benny is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janie Salazar; his sons, Richard Salazar, and his wife, Sandra, Benny Peña, Jr, and his wife, Maria, Henry Peña, Victor Peña, and his wife, Monica, Roger Luis Peña, and his wife, Opal Vallejo, and Eric Ray Peña, and his wife, Crystal; his 26 precious grandchildren, and three treasured great-grandchildren; his brothers, Ray Peña, Jr., and his wife, Betty, Robert Peña, and his wife, Reni, Tommy Peña, and his wife, Ana, and David Peña; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and many friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas. This will conclude public services for Benny.