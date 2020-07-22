1/1
Benito Sanchez Pena Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benito's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENA SR., Benito Sanchez Our beloved Benito "Benny" Sanchez Peña, Sr., age 73, resident of Austin, Texas, was born into Eternal Life on Monday, July 6, 2020. He is reunited with his parents, Ray and Minnie Sanchez Peña. Benny is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janie Salazar; his sons, Richard Salazar, and his wife, Sandra, Benny Peña, Jr, and his wife, Maria, Henry Peña, Victor Peña, and his wife, Monica, Roger Luis Peña, and his wife, Opal Vallejo, and Eric Ray Peña, and his wife, Crystal; his 26 precious grandchildren, and three treasured great-grandchildren; his brothers, Ray Peña, Jr., and his wife, Betty, Robert Peña, and his wife, Reni, Tommy Peña, and his wife, Ana, and David Peña; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and many friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas. This will conclude public services for Benny.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:30 - 05:30 PM
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-4355
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Funeral Home Heritage

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
His was an awesome man! Father figure for sure... It was an honor watching him as he transformed his sons into professional traffic control supervisors now owning their own traffic control company! Benny my father my teacher aka Mr. B you will truly be missed... "No No HEART BURN CITY TV"! Love you B!
Tavares Washington
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved