Benjamin Clary Bates Jr.
BATES JR., Benjamin Clary Benjamin Clary Bates, Jr. (Ben) was born to B. Clary Bates and Dorothy Blessing Bates in Houston on January 30, 1947 and died in Ruidoso on November 1, 2020. Ben and his family moved to Austin in 1950 where he spent most of his life. After graduating from the University of Texas Austin in 1970, Ben had a storied career in sales before entering the homebuilding business in Austin in the early 1980's. In 1992, he moved to Horseshoe Bay where he founded a mortgage lending company. In 2013, he and his wife, Paula, moved to Ruidoso where he worked in the real estate industry until the time of his death. Ben was predeceased by his mother and father and is survived by his wife, Paula; two brothers, Jarrett and Bruce; and many nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the care given to Ben by the doctors and staff at Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque. Due to COVID-19, no services are planned at this time.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

