|
|
LOONEY, IV, Benjamin F. Ben F. Looney, IV of Fischer, TX, was born three minutes ahead of his identical twin brother, Michael, in Midland, TX on July 15, 1953 and died in New Braunfels, TX on September 16, 2019. Ben graduated from Westlake High School, Class of '72, and was known as the first quarterback for Westlake. He was an honor's graduate of the University of Arizona and a graduate of St. Mary's Law School. Ben was preceded in death by his beloved parents, LeLois Fischer Looney and Ben F. Looney, III; and his brothers, Buck and Michael. He leaves to mourn, his sister and brother-in-law, Chris Looney Caudill and Bill Caudill, his nieces and nephews; devoted pups, Mugsy and Biff, the Loreto Family in Arizona; his trusted neighbors, Adrian Hernandez and Mike Timme; and dear friends. A Celebration of Ben's life will be held at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church of Cypress Mill, on Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 AM. The family request Memorial Contributions be made in Ben's Memory to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Cypress Mill, TX or the . Arrangements and care are entrusted to:
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019