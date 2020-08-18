WESSON, Benjamin Flory Benjamin Flory Wesson passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 85 in his home surrounded by family. He was born on January 8, 1935 in Smithville, TX as the only child to Benjamin Franklin Wesson and Josephine Flory Wesson. He graduated from Smithville High School in 1953. Benjamin served his country from 1953 to 1961 as a Private First Class in the United States Army. He married, Shirley Beran of Smithville on February 4, 1958. Ben worked for Dow Chemical for ten years in Freeport, TX before returning to his hometown as supervisor of the utility department for Smithville. In 1982, Ben began his work for the City of Bastrop as a supervisor until his retirement in 1995. On October 18, 1980, Benjamin married his wife of forty years, Kay Crowell Calaway of Louise, TX. Together they made their home in Bastrop where they were active members of the community and the Calvary Episcopal Church. Benjamin was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley in 1978, and Hugh Lee Calaway in 1992. He is survived by his daughter, Bethany Ann Wesson of Round Rock, TX. His son, Steven Brian Wesson and wife, Holly of California. Granddaughter Zia Lowe and husband, Jason Lowe. Granddaughter, Lee Ann Calaway. Great-grandchildren Gibson Lee and Gemma Kay Lowe all of Bastrop, TX. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home from 3:00-7:00 PM. Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, at Marrs-Jones-Newby followed by a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers are David Long, Dustin Lowe, Cheryl Middlekauff, Frank Rainosek, Johnny Sanders and Mark Sheffield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calvary Episcopal Church of Bastrop, the American Legion Post 533 or a charity of your choice
.