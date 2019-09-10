|
GREEN, Benjamin Franklin Benjamin Franklin Green, 88, of Austin, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma on September 9, 1930. Ben graduated from McAlester High School and attended college while serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was married to Frieda Mae Reabolt on December 30, 1950 until she passed away on February 22, 2011 he missed her greatly, and she was always in his thoughts. Upon retirement from the Air Force after 20 years of service, at the age of 37, Ben initially worked for Collins Radio, followed by Texas Instruments. Eight years later Ben left the corporate world and began engaging in entrepreneurial activities including real estate, Southwest Frequency Measurement and investment management. Ben was raised as a Methodist. He was patriotic throughout his life and was very proud to have served his country. His hobbies included investing, music, amateur and MARS radio, boating, hunting and fishing. Survived by his three children, Nancy Kay Green Simpson and husband Mike Simpson of Manhattan Beach, CA; James William Green of Austin, TX; John Roy Green and wife Roxanne Finger Green of Austin, TX; grandson Thomas Austin Simpson and wife Darya Klimova Simpson and great-granddaughter Alma Freya Simpson of Manhattan Beach, CA; granddaughter Kimberly Diane Wied of Austin, TX; and his sister, Dorothy Elisabeth Green Woods of Montgomery, TX, her children Mike, Doug and Leigh Ann and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N IH-35, Pflugerville, TX 78660. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home and Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 10, 2019