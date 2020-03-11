|
CURETON, Benjamin Lee Benjamin Lee "Ben" Cureton, 45, of Austin,Texas, died February 21, 2020. Born May 3, 1974 in Odessa, Texas to Bennie Cureton & Carolyn (Cureton) Hunter, he attended Westlake High School where he met his wife, joining ROTC, and graduated in 1992. He served in the Army Reserve while attending Texas State University in San Marcos, graduating with a degree in information systems. He had a varied background of employment before joining Workman Commercial Construction in 2005, where he was promoted to Vice President in 2008, and became CEO and owner in 2013. He was a great family man and brought that tradition with him to Workman as well. Ben worked hard and played hard, enjoying boating, camping, wakeboarding, music, & BBQ cookoffs. He loved family vacations with his wife and kids, going to concerts, and spending time with his family and numerous friends. He is survived by his beloved family: his wife Amy and their two children, Benjamin (8), Vivian (4); his mother Carolyn Hunter; his father Bennie & stepmother Annette Cureton; sister Barbara Newman; stepbrother Shane Moncus and wife, Ashley; grandmothers, Alice Weaver & Betty Swift; mother-in-law Phyllis McCasland; plus many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Saturday, March 14th, from 2:00 to 4:00pm at 1804 Rutherford Lane Austin, TX 78754 (the MyITpros office building, just east of I-35 off 183). Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 11, 2020