SWEAT, Benjamin Benjamin Sweat, born April 16th 1953, passed away September 2nd 2020 from complications to a cardiac episode. He was born in Kingsport, TN and his family moved to Longview, TX where he grew up and graduated from Longview High School in 1971. He met his soul mate, Glenda, while in junior high and they got married on May 23rd, 1972. Ben was a professional drummer from 1967 to the late 70s. After his band had disbanded, he decided to move to Austin to attend UT and majored in Chemical Engineering. Ben and Glenda stayed in Austin to start their family and he worked for Austin Energy for almost 36 years until his retirement in August of 2014. They had their son, Joseph, and twins David and Sarah, and spent their time raising their children, caring for multiple types of animals, and enjoying family life. The most recent joy to Ben's life was his grandchildren, Orion and Nova, hanging out with his best friend Leonard, and his two grand-dogs Baby Girl and Lucy he had taken in right before Glenda passed in 2015. Ben took very good care of his family, had the best dad jokes, and he will be missed very much by all who knew and loved him. Ben was proceeded in death by his wife Glenda; parents, Mary Charlotte Sweat and Robert H. Sweat Sr.; brother, Robert H. Sweat Jr; brother-in-law, Doug; parent-in-laws, Dale and Joe, as well as uncles, aunts, and grandparents. Ben survived by his sisters, Isabel and Mary of Austin, Loa of Houston; sister-in-law Ann of Ellijay, GA; brother-in-law, Steve of Longview; children, Joseph and girlfriend Sacheen of San Antonio, David and wife Jessica of Longview, Sarah and husband Jasper of Round Rock; grandchildren Orion and Nova; nieces Alicia of Pflugerville, Laura and husband Grayson of Boyds, MD; nephew Daniel of Rolla, MO; uncle John and wife Kathy of Plantation, FL; best friend Leonard of Austin and his daughters, multiple cousins, friends, long time neighbor Gwen and family, Baby Girl, Lucy, and multiple grand-dogs and grand-cats. Social distancing visitation will be from 9-10am on Friday, September 11th with service from 10-10:30am which will also be live streamed for those who cannot attend physically at Austin Peel and Son funeral home, 607 E Anderson Ln, Austin, TX 78752. After the service, Ben will be laid to rest by his wife Glenda at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery.