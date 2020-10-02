CUMBERBATCH, Benjamin Tomy Benjamin Tomy Cumberbatch, 28, of Austin died Thursday, September 24th. He was born in Houston, TX on December 10, 1991, a son of Jennifer (Roussea) Cumberbatch and Ashton Cumberbatch, Jr. The Family Graveside Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/
accounts/7325565/benjamin cumberbatch) will be 3 PM on Monday, October 5th. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 2PM-5PM on Sunday, October 4th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.