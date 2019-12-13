|
ALLEY JR., Benny Albert Benny Albert Alley Jr. 1955 - 2019 | Benny Albert Alley Jr., son of Benny Alley (Sr.) and Peggy Alley, was born on January 31st, 1955 at St. David's Hospital in Austin, Texas. Ben was a proud native Austinite, who attended and graduated from Lanier H.S. After high school, he enrolled at Texas State University, and received his Masters in Education. Through his time teaching elementary, junior high, and then as an assistant principal, Ben kept up with his passion for art, creating beautiful jewelry, paintings, and handmade gifts for loved ones. Ben passed away November 28th, 2019 on a bright snowy day in one of his favorite places, Albuquerque NM, with his loving wife and close family near. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Helen, mother Peggy (Alley), sister Jaci (Leider), brother Frederick (Leider), children Benny (Alley III), Elisabeth, Kevin (Barnes), grandchildren Hudson and Lilah (Barnes), and nephew Dr. Colby Leider. Ben was warm, gracious, funny, and a friend to all. As such, many of his students stayed in contact with Ben throughout his life, and he was loved by his wife Helen's extended family from Costa Rica. Ben loved the Lord and worked hard to exhibit the traits of a righteous man. He was an attentive father, son, grandfather, and friend, who will be missed deeply.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 13, 2019