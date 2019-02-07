|
MARTINEZ, Benny Benny Martinez passed away in peace surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 6th at the age of 56. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a talented musician and enjoyed life to the fullest. He is survived by his parents Joe and Rosie Martinez, his siblings, Joe, Phil, Steve, Mary, David, Cynthia, and Laura, and many nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed by many Crestview locals. We love and will miss you always. Jam out in heaven brother. Cook-Walden, 6100 North Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78752. Viewing on February 9th, 2019 at 1pm Will be laid to rest on February 10th, 2019 at 10am with reception immediately following
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 7, 2019