1/
Berkley Bryant Bettis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Berkley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETTIS, Berkley Bryant Berkley Bryant Bettis passed away peacefully on July 30,2020 at Seton Hospital. His passions included dogs, parrots,Western memorabilia, gun and kukri knife collecting, lively legal discussions, making Sunsticks, gardening at Sunshine and being a good person and husband. He is survived by wife Dorothy, brother Bob and wife Sunny, respected legal associates, fellow gardeners, extended family members and friends, devoted neighbors, Bubba the parrot and his beloved dog Bentley. He was a graduate of Richfield High School, Michigan State University and Baylor Law School. He was born in Brownwood, raised in Waco and lived in Austin for 44 years. He will be greatly missed by those who had the fortune to know and love him. No services are planned at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved