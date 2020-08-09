BETTIS, Berkley Bryant Berkley Bryant Bettis passed away peacefully on July 30,2020 at Seton Hospital. His passions included dogs, parrots,Western memorabilia, gun and kukri knife collecting, lively legal discussions, making Sunsticks, gardening at Sunshine and being a good person and husband. He is survived by wife Dorothy, brother Bob and wife Sunny, respected legal associates, fellow gardeners, extended family members and friends, devoted neighbors, Bubba the parrot and his beloved dog Bentley. He was a graduate of Richfield High School, Michigan State University and Baylor Law School. He was born in Brownwood, raised in Waco and lived in Austin for 44 years. He will be greatly missed by those who had the fortune to know and love him. No services are planned at this time.