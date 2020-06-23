HANDCOX SR., Berl Lawrence Berl Lawrence Handcox, Sr, passed away peacefully June 21, 2020 surrounded by family members, after a courageous battle with cancer. Berl was a loving husband and father, devoted friend, mentor, educator, civic leader and civil rights pioneer. Handcox was born on February 23, 1932 in Denton, Texas to R.D. Handcox and Annie Vernell Handcox. After graduation from Fred Moore High School in 1949, Berl joined the United States Navy, serving on the aircraft carrier USS Valley Forge during the Korean War. During his service Berl became interested in boxing, later becoming a Navy champion boxer. After an honorable discharge in 1955, Berl attended Prairie View A & M College, where he met and married his loving and devoted wife, Ruby L. Hemphill. He obtained his Bachelors of Science Degree in Mathematics and Industrial Arts in 1961. Berl's professional career began as an educator and coach at Austin County High School in Sealy, Texas, teaching math and industrial art while coaching football and track. Afterwards, he taught and coached at Lincoln High School in College Station, Texas. He then embraced the challenge of a career change, becoming assistant area manager at Gary Job Corp Training Facility in San Marcos, Texas. Berl and Ruby moved their family to Austin in 1964. In 1967, Berl joined IBM Corporation, serving as an in house education training facilitator. Handcox was promoted to company recruiter for IBM. While employed with IBM, he answered the call to serve his community. Berl was the first African American elected to the Austin City Council, under the Manager-Council form of government, serving from 1971-1975 (two terms). While serving on the City Council, Handcox remained focused on improving the conditions of his constituents. In particular, Berl was instrumental in improving the infrastructure in deteriorated areas in East Austin, by initiating a Community Improvement Plan, known as the Handcox Paving Plan. During his tenure, Berl also played key roles in the passage of an equal opportunity plan for the City of Austin. Having an interest in water and wastewater, Handcox was instrumental in the creation of the Walnut Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. Unfortunately, he was term-limited before being able to initiate plans for a new water treatment plant. However, in recognition of his interest in water and wastewater, Water Treatment Plant 4, was renamed the Berl L. Handcox, Sr. Water Treatment Plant on February 8, 2019. After serving the Austin City Council and leaving IBM, Berl became Executive Director of the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity under then Governor Dolph Briscoe for four years. After leaving the Governor's office, Berl worked for Motorola Corporation and the Texas Workforce Commission for several years, prior to becoming an entrepreneur and then retiring. Handcox served on numerous boards and commissions (too numerous to mention) throughout his life. He was a member of Omega Si Phi Fraternity and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity Inc. (past president). In addition to his passion for playing golf, Berl was an avid bridge player, belonging to three bridge clubs: Grand Slam Bridge Club, Austin Travis County Duplicate Bridge Club and The Players Bridge Club. Preceding Berl in death were his parents, beloved wife of 50 years Ruby L. Handcox, his only brother James Cochran and son Berl L. Handcox, Jr. His survivors include his sons: Gary (wife Patricia) of The Woodlands and Ricky (wife Veronica) of Cedar Park; his daughter-in-law, Ladonna Handcox (wife of Berl, Jr.) of Cedar Park; seven grand-children; Charlotte Mustiful (husband Gary), Shannon Handcox, Andrea Handcox, Lindsey Marshall (husband DJ), Jordan Handcox (husband Danny), Hugh Handcox (wife Carolyn) and Prisilla Handcox. Berl has eight great-grandchildren: Miles, Mitchell and Mykah Mustiful; Kaden, Jaxon and Mason Marshall; Calvin and Carter Handcox and a host of relatives and friends. Berl and the family are deeply grateful to Dorothy Madison, Berl's close friend and bridge partner for over 20 years, and the many friends, neighbors, Hospice Austin and other health care providers for their constant and tireless love, support, encouragement and assistance. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Tee of Greater Austin (www.firstteeaustin.org) or The American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). Details for a Memorial Celebration to be held at the Austin City Hall, 301 West 2nd Street, are forthcoming.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 23, 2020.