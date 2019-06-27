Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Berlinda Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berlinda Blanch Washington


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Berlinda Blanch Washington Obituary
WASHINGTON, Berlinda Blanch Berlinda Blanch Washington, 67, of Austin, died Wednesday, June 19th. She was born in Austin, TX on June 12, 1952, a daughter of the late Madge Lee Brown and Joe Washington, Sr. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11 AM on Saturday, June 29th at New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church. Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Washington family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now