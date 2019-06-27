|
WASHINGTON, Berlinda Blanch Berlinda Blanch Washington, 67, of Austin, died Wednesday, June 19th. She was born in Austin, TX on June 12, 1952, a daughter of the late Madge Lee Brown and Joe Washington, Sr. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11 AM on Saturday, June 29th at New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church. Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Washington family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 27, 2019