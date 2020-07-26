ROBBINS, Bernadene Melber Bernadene Melber Robbins passed away July 22, 2020 at her assisted living residence in Lakeway after a long and productive life. Born on a farm near Hutto to Herman Melber and Emma Kerlin Melber on May 11, 1924, she recently celebrated her 96th birthday. Bernadene and her husband, Wallace Robbins, celebrated their 70th anniversary on October 4, 2013, two weeks before he passed away at age 93, and their marriage was her greatest joy along with her loving children and grandchildren. She and Wallace both attended Hutto schools, where they met and later married in 1943. After a brief time living in California following their marriage, they returned to Central Texas where they resided together for the rest of their lives. Bernadene dedicated her life to taking care of her husband and family. She was an expert seamstress who could see a dress in a store, and then go home and make it (with or without a pattern), including creating her daughter's beautiful wedding dress. She also excelled at cooking and baking, and her family will always treasure their memories of the many great holiday feasts she prepared. Bernadene and Wallace resided in South Austin for many years before moving to Spicewood in 1981. She worked for 14 years at the Texas Medical Association in Austin, where she developed a lifelong friendship with Jeannette Prentice, now of Canyon Lake. Bernadene is survived by her son Dean Robbins (Lisa Kost) of Austin; daughter Janis Barker (Bob) of Cedar Park; granddaughter Allison Barker Davis (Robert) of Cedar Park; grandson Bryan Robbins of Franklin, TN; granddaughter Angela Barker Pacatte (Tim) of Cedar Park; great-grandchildren Landon and Taylor Robbins, Conor and Ava Davis, and Reese Pacatte; Betty Melber and other extended family; many friends at Spicewood Baptist Church where she and Wallace were active members for many years; and her "adopted" couple, Bob and Linda Cole. The family is deeply thankful for the loving care Bernadene received from all the great people at Brookdale Lakeway, including Claudia, Gabby, Daphne, Jean, Theogene, Maricela, Jibin, Rebecca, Ana, Neil, Maria, Lucy, and Bianca, and the great Brookdale hospice team. Rev. Bill McCormick, retired pastor of Spicewood Baptist Church, will officiate at a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spicewood Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
