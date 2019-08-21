|
OETKEN, Bernice Eichler It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved family matriarch on August 18, 2019. Born February 27, 1922, on the family's homestead near Round Top, Texas, Bernice Sydell Eichler was the youngest of five children of John and Elise (Kuehn) Eichler. Her parents and four siblings - Nola Eichler Jancik, Violet Eichler Hackemack, Elmo Eichler, and Herbert Eichler predeceased her. Her early years were spent doing chores on the farm which were made even busier because Grandpa owned a cotton gin serving farmers from miles around. Mama grew up to be a beautiful young woman. So when the chores were done, there were always dances and other social events to attend. Outgoing and absolutely stunning, there were always young admirers wanting just to spend time with her. While attending a dance with friends at the Blue Moon in Austin, she met the love of her life, Elmo Oetken. They were married March 31, 1943 and had celebrated 60 wonderful years together when Elmo passed away in 2003. Following her husband's return after his World War II deployments, Bernice was active in the VFW Auxiliary, as well as other community activities. Their only child, Barbara Oetken Allen, was spoiled rotten by both of her parents, but especially by her doting Mama. Being the expert seamstress she was, the majority of her daughter's clothes were handmade, some even included matching bonnets and handbags. It was extremely important for Mama keep in touch with those who were important in her life. So there were always telephone calls to be made, letters to write,and greeting cards to send. Mama never forgot anyone's birthday and, because she enjoyed going to the store to pick the perfect card, family and friends not only received birthday and Christmas cards, absolutely any occasion was a reason for Mama to send a greeting card, always with a handwritten note inside. Family was extremely important to Mama so there were frequent trips "down home" to Round Top to visit her parents, Mama's brothers and sisters, and later on, several nieces and nephews would also gather at the farm. There are so many fond memories of those years visiting Grandma and Grandpa's farm. At Eichler reunions, the cousins still reminisce about those wonderful family gatherings filled with a lot of hugs, laughter, scrumptious food and people talking German. Sometime during that era, Mama made a decision that would change the direction of her life. She became an Avon representative and dedicated the next 30 years to her business, receiving numerous awards and accolades from the company, eventually being honored as a member of the Avon President's Club for outstanding sales. Mama was the definition of a fashionista. Her stunning natural beauty was elevated with her incredible sense of style. Known for her boundless collection of unique pieces of costume jewelry, she was the proverbial head- turner. The photo accompanying her life story was taken only days after her 97th birthday. I remember Mama spending many hours in her garden. Being the daughter of farmers, her love and the ability to grow the most beautiful flowers or different varieties of vegetables was obvious. When every bit of available soil on the ground was filled with plants, hanging baskets were her next choice. She took great delight in being told she had the prettiest house on the block. One of Mama's greatest gifts was the ability to make so many friends and she continued to keep those close friendships throughout her lifetime. Always quick to come to the aid of family and friends, she came with a genuine need to make things better for them which many times included her legendary homemade food dishes, samples of flowers and vegetables from her garden, and gift bags which, if you were lucky, included Avon products. A wise person once said that you will always remember someone, not necessarily because of what they said, but how they made you feel. With Mama's passing, so many have expressed their own sweet, special memories of her and how she made them feel. Also known affectionately as Aunt B, she had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews and willingly took over being a surrogate mother when their parents passed. The family is forever grateful to the staff of Cedar Ridge Memory Care and Kindred Hospice for the compassionate care you provided for Mama throughout her stay there. Special thank you's to Kacie Andrews, Megan Crippen and Mimi Cooney. The special comfort and guidance you provided made me smile more and cry less. Mama has now entered the place prepared for her by our Heavenly Fathera place of peace and no pain, a place of unconditional love, a place with God who has loved her since the day she was born. Knowing Mama, she's probably already making sure everything in heaven is in order. Services will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., funeral services at 11:00 a.m. with graveside services at the Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery.
