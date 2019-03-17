LAWS, Bernice (Niece) Niece left us peacefully surrounded by family and friends at her home in Lakeway, Texas, March 6, 2019, she was 76 years old, born in San Antonio, Texas on January 30, 1943. A graduate from Texas State University in 1965 with a BS in Education, she went on to teach in San Antonio and Austin. She was a member of "Strutter's" and other campus groups. Niece was blessed with kindness and patience in the classroom which endeared her to her students. She made learning fun! She was married in 1967 to Robert C. Laws. Throughout her life, she loved to read, explore new ideas and stay current on world events and style trends. She had an excellent eye for design and enjoyed tasking brush to canvas with vivid color and artistic expression. Bob and Niece Laws were small business owners, employers and developers of commercial real estate in the Lakeway area and enjoyed participating in civic organizations. Niece is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bob Laws, daughter, Stacey Elyce Miller and husband Charles of Lakeway; two sons, Robert Jason Laws and wife Heidi of Leander and Joel Frank Laws of Lakeway; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Gail Conaster and husband Roger of San Antonio and Shirley Bray of Lavenia, TX. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Weed-Corley-Fish Event Center located at 411 Ranch Road 620 South, Lakeway, Texas 78734. For information please call 512-263-1511 or visit their website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal rescue center of your choice. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary