REED, Bernice Marie (McKenzie) Age 89, passed away on August 28, 2020 in Austin, TX. Born to John Alexander Ross & Jessie McKenzie on September 28, 1930 in Yakima, WA. She made a home in Renton, WA with her husband and her 2 daughters while she worked as a neurological trauma nurse for many years at Harborview Medical Center. Bernice was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all, whose quiet nature will be long remembered and celebrated. Bernice is survived by her daughter Lynne Peterson (Greg) of Carthage, NC; her daughter Shari Allen (Scott) of Georgetown, TX, her grandchildren Eristina Moore (Michael), Sarah Vos (Corey), and Benton Allen, and her great-grandchildren Declan Moore and Cameron Vos; and her brother Russ McKenzie of Merlin, OR. A family burial of her ashes is planned for July 2021 in Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
"in remembrance of Bernice Reed".