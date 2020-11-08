MIURA, Bernice "Penny" Bernice (Penny) Miura was born in the Bronx, New York, on August 7, 1928, to parents Augusta (Gus) and Louis (Lou) Aron. She passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020, with her sons by her side. Penny was a New Yorker through and through and while proud of that moniker she also loved Texas and called it home for the last 25 years of her life. She loved BBQ as much as she loved pastrami! After graduating from Walton High School in the Bronx, Penny headed to Rochester Institute of Technology in upstate New York. There she met her first husband, Glen Bastin, who gave her the name she was known by - Penny. They had two daughters, Jeri and Cathy. During her first marriage, Penny lived in New York and Indiana. She returned to New York after her divorce and became a successful business woman working as a buyer for Lane Bryant. She reveled in taking her girls on weekend adventures up and down the East Coast but especially enjoyed exploring the many fascinating restaurants, museums, and shows that the Big Apple had to offer. Penny was always up for adventure and her marriage to Rollin Edwin (Ed) Miura took her to Puerto Rico where her son Steven was born. After a few years they moved to Long Island, New York, where their son Andrew joined their family. After several years in New York, the family moved to St. Croix and then to St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands. They thoroughly enjoyed the islands, the people, the gorgeous view of Magens Bay from their balcony, and the pace of life. Upon retirement Penny and Ed settled in Naples, Florida, and later Round Rock, Texas, their final destination. They loved traveling and visited most of the fifty states including Alaska. They also ventured to foreign countries. Wherever they lived, they enjoyed being active in their community and worked with various charities in the Virgin Islands and the States. Penny will be remembered for her big laugh, warmth, humor, and love of entertaining. She was a great cook and hostess and loved to share her home with friends and family. She loved card games and dominoes, but most of all enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren. Penny is survived by her four children: Jeri Lodato, of Bellaire, Texas, Cathy (John) Lloyd of Hermiston, Oregon, Steve (Ellen) Miura of Austin, Texas, and Andrew (Michelle) Miura of Cedar Park, Texas; 18 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ed Miura, parents Lou and Gus Aron, and brother Jerome. A private family service will be held on December 5, 2020, in Gruene, where Penny's ashes will join her beloved husband Ed's in the place they loved going to with their family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Meals on Wheels, Central Texas Food Bank, Round Rock Area Service Center, or American Cancer Society
